International woodworking expo attracts large number of exhibitors

VIETNAM, October 6 - HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) to be held in HCM City from October 18 to 21 will showcase the latest technology advancements, solutions and trends in the industry.

According to the organisers, though many Chinese exhibitors cried off due to their country’s zero-COVID policy, over 250 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions will be present.

There would also be regular international pavilions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Taiwan (China), and the US, showcasing the global value chain of the woodworking industry and creating an immense connection between the woodworking industry and furniture industry in Việt Nam.

There will be seminars on ‘What's next for the woodworking and furniture industry?’

Speaking at a press conference held in HCM City yesterday to introduce the exhibition, Nguyễn Chánh Phương, deputy chairman of the Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), one of the organisers, said Việt Nam is one of the world’s major exporters of wood products.

However, the use of advanced technology at woodworking firms remained modest.

Amid the current difficulties, businesses need to make appropriate investments to improve quality, control their production process, become less labour-intensive, and expand, he said.

Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, project manager of Vetta Co., Ltd, a supplier of woodworking machinery and technologies, said a majority of firms in the industry could afford to invest in sophisticated machinery and software, but only 5-10 per cent of firms have done so because they are unclear about which technologies to buy and lack skilled personnel to use them.

Organised by the Viet Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co and HAWA, the exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre together with the Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tool (Furnitec).

The event will have an online component. — VNS

