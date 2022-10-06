Tiền Giang expects 16% increase in exports

VIETNAM, October 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Tiền Giang aims to have US$3.6 billion in export turnover of goods for this year, much more than 2021 and exceeding the plan for 2022 by 7.46 per cent.

According to the director of Tiền Giang Department of Industry and Trade, Đặng Văn Tuấn, thanks to reasonable management solutions, actively supporting export enterprises to connect supply and demand and expand markets, the province's export turnover continues to grow stably.

Tuấn said in the first nine months of 2022, the province's export turnover of goods reached about US$3 billion, up more than 26.9 per cent over the same period last year and reached 89.6 per cent of the target for the whole year; which, foreign-invested enterprises alone accounted for 82.1 per cent of the total export turnover of the locality.

Tuấn said: "Tiền Giang is aiming to achieve the export turnover of goods for the whole year 2022 reaching $3.6 billion, up more than 15.9 per cent compared to 2021 and exceeding 7.46 per cent of the 2022 plan."

He said the province continues to promote the implementation of the strategy for import and export of goods in the 2011-2020 period and orientation to 2030.

At the same time, Tuấn said it would strengthen the promotion programmes, dissemination of information on free trade agreements (FTAs) to support enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, in exploiting and taking advantage of incentives, meeting standards and regulations on trade barriers to help enterprises proactively develop production plans, export and expand markets, find suitable partners.

In particular, the province encouraged businesses to review and select alternative markets likely to be supplemented when export turnover to the Chinese market is reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other objective reasons.

In addition, his department will update the export situation of goods at border gates to China, such as Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Hà Giang, to support exporters on measures to strengthen management to prevent epidemics.

The department also cooperated with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to guide farmers, cooperatives and enterprises to understand the regulations on technical barriers to reorganising agricultural production according to VietGAP and GlobalGAP criteria to improve the competitiveness of agricultural products in the market and expand export markets for goods staples.

Tuấn added: "Exports will continue to be the main driving force for the growth of Tiền Giang province, in which key agricultural products still account for a large proportion and play an important role in the export structure in the coming time."

He said the province was aiming to expand the agricultural export market by fully exploiting comparative and competitive advantages, ensuring high growth goals, contributing to fast and sustainable economic growth when the province returns to the new normal, flexibly adapting and effectively controlling epidemics to restore and develop socio-economic, stabilise people's lives in 2022 and the following years.

In particular, in expanding export markets, the province will focus on fresh and processed agricultural export markets.

To ensure sustainable export growth, Tiền Giang continued to innovate investment promotion and complete infrastructure to serve businesses both inside and outside the fence of industrial zones and clusters.

Tuấn considered it was important to invite investment in combination with a good application of preferential mechanisms and policies to attract investment, mobilise all capital resources, support enterprises to invest in the business, build and connect raw material areas, train labour supply and market promotion for product consumption and export.

From 2015 to 2020, the local export growth rate reached 17.14 per cent per year.

Only in the first nine months of 2022, the province attracted 13 more investment projects with a total registered investment capital of over VNĐ 4.163 trillion, newly established 676 enterprises, and 5,300 household businesses.

Recently, the provincial People's Committee also held a conference to introduce 59 priority projects, inviting investment from domestic and foreign enterprises with a total investment capital of nearly VNĐ23 trillion. — VNS