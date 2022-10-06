Sustainability key to cotton production growth: experts

VIETNAM, October 6 - HCM CITY — Sustainable cotton production will drive continuous improvement of the garment and textile industry's key indicators for sustainable development, according to experts.

At Cotton Day Vietnam 2022, held in HCM City on Tuesday, experts had that among the new trends in the garment and textile sector, verified data and supply chain transparency are the top factors that enhance the competitiveness of products.

President of Cotton USA (CCI) Carlos Garcia said that Việt Nam is the second largest cotton importer in the US and also an important source of supply of the material.

President of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vũ Đức Giang said that this year, Việt Nam aims for US$42-43 billion in garment and textile exports. To this end, he said the sector had paid great attention to material supply sources and regulations on origin in import markets.

Giang underlined that Vietnamese enterprises need information on the cotton material sources and a market forecast report for the 2023-24 period.

A CCI representative said in the coming time, more and more global brands and retailers would require cotton products imported to the US and EU to be sustainable and in a transparent supply chain that is verified to be free of forced labour.

At the event, US experts, suppliers and producers also shared information, market trends, and ideas to optimise cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam's garment and textile sector and the US cotton industry.

Benjamin Petlock, Senior Agricultural Attaché at the US Consulate General in HCM City, said that the breakthrough growth in Việt Nam's garment and textile exports had made the country a promising market for multinational material suppliers. Meanwhile, changes in the sector recently have proved the timely adaptation and flexibility of the industry, he added.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is an important destination for US farm produce and cotton, adding that the US hopes to promote bilateral cooperation in this field. — VNS