Coca-Cola Việt Nam to build a factory in Long An

VIETNAM, October 6 - HÀ NỘI — Peeyush Sharma, General Director of Coca-Cola Vietnam Beverage Company Limited (Coca-Cola Vietnam), said the firm is preparing a factory project in Phú An Thạnh (IZ) in Long An Province.

According to a representative of Coca-Cola Vietnam, the factory, spanning 19 ha with a total investment of US$136 million, will be the fourth since the brand set foot in Viet Nam since 1994.

He added it would be the largest factory of Coca-Cola in Việt Nam, applying an intelligent factory model and modern techniques. In addition, the company is committed to supporting the local community.

Nguyễn Thanh Thanh, head of the Management Board of Long An Economic Zone, directly signed the certificate of investment registration and construction of a factory in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park for Coca-Cola Viet Nam.

He told local media: “As it is a big, reputable investor with complete legal documents, we will facilitate local investment even in a day.”

According to a representative of the Management Board of Long An Economic Zone, it has 37 industrial parks with a total area of ​​​​nearly 12,300 hectares. In the first six months of 2022, industrial parks have attracted 59 new projects, including 25 FDI ​​projects with a total investment of nearly $250 million. VNS