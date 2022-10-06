Submit Release
Việt Nam to impose temporary anti-dumping duties on Chinese tables, chairs

VIETNAM, October 6 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will impose temporary anti-dumping duties on some table and chair products from China, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

In newly-issued Decision No. 1991/QĐ-BCT, the ministry said the anti-dumping tariffs imposed on Chinese products would range from 21.4 per cent and 35.2 per cent.

According to the ministry, the investigated table and chair imports from China have increased significantly compared to domestic consumption and production, causing damage to domestic production.

The decision also mentioned table and chair products from Malaysia, which are exempted from temporary anti-dumping duties as the volume of investigated imports is not big enough (below 3 per cent). — VNS

