Baseballism Launches Free Baseball Camps 2022

Baseballism gives back to its customers and the baseball community by sponsoring four free camps in the Seattle and SoCal areas. The one-day camps will provide elite baseball instruction given by the former college and professional baseball players in premier facilities. Read below for registration details.

Who is Running the Camp?

The camp will be run by Baseballism partners, EL1 Sports and the Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy.

About EL1 Sports:

EL1 is a national sports training company created by athletes, coaches and educators who believe in the transformative power of sport to make a difference in people's lives both on and off the field. We provide expert instruction and a full suite of administrative solutions in the service of athletes, teams, organizations, tournaments, and events - primarily in baseball and softball.

Registration begins on Wednesday, September 21st at 6pm PST. First come first serve. Limit one camp per player. Find your camp below:

2022 Baseballism Free Camp

Baseballism Locations:

1. Baseballism Irvine – address: 862 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine, CA 92618

2. Baseballism Scottsdale – address: 3961 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

3. Baseballism Texas – address: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd. STE 125 Arlington, TX 76011

4. Baseballism Chicago – address: 1027 W Addison St. Suite A107 Chicago, IL 60613

5. Baseballism St. Louis – address 761 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102

