Sensorion to Present at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) and the Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Europe conferences in October 2022

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, is pleased to announce Sensorion's participation in two scientific conferences in October 2022.

Laurent Désiré, Ph.D., Sensorion's Preclinical Development Director, and Christophe Tran Van Ba, MSC., Preclinical Scientist, will present in-person a poster entitled "Adeno Associated Vector-Based Gene Therapy for the Autosomal Recessive Non-Syndromic Deafness 9 (DFNB9)", during the poster session on October 13, 2022, at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) meeting, taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland, on October 11-14, 2022

Poster: Adeno Associated Vector-Based Gene Therapy for the Autosomal Recessive Non-Syndromic Deafness 9 (DFNB9) (ID: P202)

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Presenters: Laurent Désiré, Ph.D., and Christophe Tran Van Ba, MSC.

Event: ESGCT

Valérie Salentey, PharmD, Sensorion's Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Director, will make a presentation entitled "Clarifying the Differences in Orphan Drug Designation Between the EMA & FDA" and will also take part in a roundtable entitled "Insight on Case-by-Case Reviews of Various Regulatory Submissions", on October 27, 2022 at the Gene Therapy For Rare Disorders Europe conference, being held in London, UK, on October 25-27, 2022.

Presentation: Clarifying the differences in Orphan Drug Designation between the EMA & FDA

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 9.30 am – 10 am BST (10.30 am – 11 am CEST)

Presenter: Valérie Salentey, PharmD

Event: Gene Therapy For Rare Disorders Europe

Roundtable: Insight on Case-by-Case reviews of various Regulatory Submissions

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 10 am – 10.30 am BST (11 am – 11.30 am CEST)

Presenter: Valérie Salentey, PharmD

Event: Gene Therapy For Rare Disorders Europe

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule programs and a preclinical portfolio of inner ear gene therapies.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

Sensorion pursues its broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT). The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2021 full year financial report published on April 28, 2022, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005577/en/