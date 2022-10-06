Submit Release
Skanska replace escalators in subway stations in New York, USA, for USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transport Authority to replace escalators in subway stations in New York, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022. 

Skanska will replace a total of 17 escalators in six subway stations throughout the city, including Lexington Ave/59th Street station, South Ferry/Whitehall Street station, 145th Street station, 5th Ave/53rd Street Station, Smith-9th Street Station, and 59th Street Station. The project also includes associated repair work and upgrades to those stations.

Construction began August 2022 and expected completion is August 2026.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, VP Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 20 03

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

