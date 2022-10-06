Simpson Technologies joins Norican Group

Acquisition of sand preparation expert complements global offering

TAASTRUP, Denmark, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Norican Group, home to DISA, ItalPresseGauss, StrikoWestofen and Wheelabrator, has acquired US-based Simpson Technologies, experts in equipment for the mixing, cooling, handling, reclamation and analysis of sand.

The 110-year-old family business is based in Aurora, Illinois, with subsidiaries in Germany and India. It has a significant footprint in both foundry and chemical process industries.

Joining Denmark-headquartered Norican will expand Simpson's global reach, offer a one-stop shop for joint foundry customers and give chemical process industry customers access to Norican's leading digital technologies.

For Norican, the acquisition is a natural extension of its complete foundry offering, strengthening its capabilities in sand preparation, reclamation and laboratory testing.

The Simpson brand will sit alongside the other four Norican technology brands – DISA, ItalPresseGauss, StrikoWestofen and Wheelabrator, covering molding, diecasting, light metal melting/dosing and shot blasting – as well as digital brand Monitizer.

The acquisition completed at the beginning of October for an undisclosed sum. The existing Simpson team remains in place. Simpson's Bruce W. Dienst will take over the leadership of all Norican activities in the North American region as well as continuing as President & CEO of Simpson Technologies.

Anders Wilhjelm, CEO of Norican Group, comments: "I'm delighted to welcome Simpson Technologies into the Norican family. It's a great match for both sides. We were particularly impressed with Simpson's outstanding sand reclamation and energy-efficient continuous sand mixing equipment, which perfectly complements our suite of sustainable foundry technologies. It's reflective of an ethos that values resources and works hard to reduce our industries' impact on the planet."

Bruce W. Dienst, President & CEO of Simpson Technologies, adds: "We are very excited and honored to join the Norican family whose values, strategic vision and technologies fully align with and complement ours. In fact, we've already worked with and respected many of our new colleagues for decades. In North America, we will further integrate Simpson with our sister brands of DISA, Wheelabrator and Monitizer to provide a complete solution that produces castings of the highest quality. With Norican, Simpson will extend our innovative technologies to a global customer base with unequalled local support and technical assistance."

Simpson Technologies' processes will be integrated with Norican's systems over the coming months. Both businesses will continue to exceed customers' expectations during this seamless transition period and beyond.

For more on Simpson and Norican, visit www.simpsongroup.com and www.noricangroup.com.

