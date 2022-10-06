Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces CEO Share Purchase

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma POLBPOLBF 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has been notified that Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Skillington, has purchased 718,733 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a share price of 4.78 pence per share.

Following the purchase, Jeremy Skillington's beneficial interest in the Company is 718,733 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14 per cent. of the total issued share capital.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma, said:

"Following the significant levels of activity and excellent progress that has been made across our growing asset portfolio over recent months, I am pleased to now finally have the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company. Poolbeg is entering a very exciting phase in its development with a number of near-term value inflection points and I am confident in our potential to create future value for the Company and our shareholders through advancing and partnering our pipeline of infectious disease treatments."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (as implemented into English law) ("MAR").

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc Jeremy Skillington, CEO

Ian O'Connell, CFO +44 (0) 20 7183 1499 finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Geoff Nash, James Thompson, Charlie Beeson,

Sunila de Silva (ECM), Nigel Birks +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Phil Davies, Sam Butcher +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 J&E Davy (Joint Broker) Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Instinctif Partners Melanie Toyne Sewell, Rozi Morris, Tim Field +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 poolbeg@instinctif.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a unique capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for pharma and biotech seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from Open Orphan plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001) which has commenced its LPS human challenge trial with initial results expected by year end 2022; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine candidate for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank, with results from the first programme expected by year end 2022.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Skillington 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Poolbeg Pharma plc b) LEI 213800UZ8WJLWYHBFL52 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each Identification code GB00BKPG7Z60 b) Nature of the Transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 4.78 pence 718,733 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As above e) Date of the transaction 05/10/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

