Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Announces the "Most Influential and Most Valuable" Artists Global Top 10 List for 2021-2022

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., October 06, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) announced the LABA International Art Festival's 2021-2022 "Most Influential and Most Valuable" (MIMV) Artists Global Top 10 List" at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The voting was held by LABA International Art Festival Jury Committee members, who selected the Top 10 artists from the Top 20 List announced yesterday.

The "Most Influential and Most Valuable Artists" selected for the 2021-2022 LABA International Arts Global Top 10 List are:

1. Jiannan Huang (China)

2. Remy Aron (France)

3. Marisa Cauchiolo (USA)

4. Bobby Ruiz (USA)

5. Dave Tourje (USA)

6. Joe Davidson (USA)

7. Philippe De Kraan (Australia tied for 7th), Meeson Pae Yang (USA tied for 7th)

8. Rosana Largo Rodriguez (Spain)

9. Devon Tsuno ( USA tied for 9th) and Macha Suzuki ( USA tied for 9th)

10. Joshua Elias (USA)

The voting session began at 10:00 a.m. Princess Karen Cantrell, the rotating chairman of the LABA International Arts Festival, presented the guidelines for the secret voting ballot on behalf of LABA-MIMV. The criteria for artist selection were read by attorney Jesse Weiner, managing partner at YK Law LLP, and the ballots were distributed to the judges.

The voting was close between artists, resulting in two ties - a tie for 7th place and a tie for 9th place. LABA Blue-chip artist, Jiannan Huang, received the most votes from all the judges and joined in for interviews via video conference from his art studio in Beijing, China.

"The awards ceremony will be held in the near future," said Joey Zhou, founder, and chairman of LABA.

About Jiannan Huang

Jiannan Huang is one of the world's finest artists, specializing in Chinese ink and oil painting. He is ranked third on the 2020 Hurun China Art List and 19th on the Hurun Global List, with art sales of $29 million. Huang ranked second on Artron.Net's 2020 Art Auction Market Ranking. Artron.Net is the world's leading Chinese art website and China's largest art service platform. In less than a year, interest from North American collectors has increased significantly.

Recently two of Huang's paintings were appraised at over one million US dollars; "Inexhaustible" valued at $1,450,000, and "The Flower of Youth" valued at $1,150,000. The appraisals were obtained from renowned art consultant Sara Mokhtari and her appraisal agency in Beverly Hills, California, in 2021.

About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival

The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the Los Angeles International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can visit the exhibit at any time and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been chosen to participate in this event. For more information, visit http://www.thebeverlyarts.com.

