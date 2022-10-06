Wedding In A Box Has The Perfect Starting Point For Any Bride With Their New Bride Vibes Collection

Whether as a gift given to the bride or purchased by the bride herself, Wedding in a Box has the ultimate set to begin planning a wedding. Their new Bride Vibes collection has five stylish options to choose from, perfect for any bride.

Getting engaged is an incredibly happy time filled with celebration and congratulations. Once she’s said “yes!”, the real work begins in planning a wedding. Between selecting a venue, choosing a dress, and picking the bridal party, there’s so many decisions to be made and plans to put in place. And sometimes that can feel a little overwhelming!

Wedding in a Box has the perfect solution. Their new Bride Vibes collection has everything a newly engaged bride needs to begin planning her dream wedding.

The Bride Vibes collection

The Bride Vibes collection currently has five bride boxes to choose from, with so many options to personalize and customize.

Featuring “the Ultimate Bride Vibes”, this box comes with everything the future bride needs. It’s complete with a crewneck sweater, the essential wedding planner with a diamond bling pen, a satin scrunchie, a bride necklace, sunglasses, and a stainless-steel tumbler. All items are bride-themed for a cute gift set, because who doesn’t want to show off her bridal aesthetic.

Another great option is the Hopeless Romantic. The set comes with a luxurious robe, a wine glass, and the essential wedding planner and diamond bling pen. Perfect for the bride that’s been dreaming of this day her entire life!

Plan and Unwind is perfect for relieving hat wedding planning stress. A satin robe, a wine glass, a soy candle, and a bath bomb provide the unwinding, while the essential wedding planner and diamond bling pen make planning a breeze.

Bride Vibes has the essential wedding planner and bling pen, plus the cozy crewneck sweater and travel tumbler.

Brides Who Brunch rounds out the line. A cozy crewneck sweater, an acrylic clutch, heart sunnies and a bride necklace for the perfect outfit for that bride to be that loves any excuse to dress up.

Conclusion

Wedding In A Box offers free shipping through the US and Canada and is perfect as a gift or a way for the new bride to spoil herself. No matter how the bride best plans, or what her style is, there’s a great option for everyone with Wedding in a Box.

