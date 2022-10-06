Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market A Huge Opportunity for Investors | COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2026

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major factors driving the growth of the global actinic keratosis treatment market include increase in the prevalence of actinic keratosis, growth in geriatric population, increase in demand for actinic keratosis drugs, preferential use of topical actinic keratosis therapeutics, and increasing healthcare awareness about actinic keratosis. Treatment of keratosis.

The Actinic Keratosis Treatment market size is projected to reach $1,558 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common precancer that occurs in skin damaged by long-term exposure to the sun's UV rays and/or indoor tanning. Rough, scaly patches of skin appear on your face, lips, ears, back of hands, scalp, or neck.

Surgical procedures, topical treatments, photodynamic therapy, and combination therapy are used to treat actinic keratosis. Drugs such as 5-fluorouracil, diclofenac, imiquimod, and ingenol mebutate have been approved for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Based on drug type, the market is segmented into fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac and others. Fluorouracil currently dominates the global market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online providers. Online providers segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to preference for online purchase of medicines over traditional methods, increasing awareness about online pharmacy and increasing number of internet users.

North America accounted for the largest share of the actinic keratosis treatment market and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period due to availability of more target population, large presence of key players along with large number of R&D activities increase in demand for actinic keratosis treatment drugs and high healthcare awareness.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• 3M Company,

• Almirall, S.A.,

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

• Biofrontera, Inc.,

• Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.,

• LEO Pharma A/S,

• Mylan N.V,

• Novartis AG,

• Stanford Chemicals,

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

