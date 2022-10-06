Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market worth $43.96 Million by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Info Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market seg

NEW JERSEY, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market By Technology (Linear Accelerators, Cobalt-60, High-Dose Radiation, And Low-Dose Radiation), Therapy (External Radiation Therapy (Photon Beam Radiation Therapy, Advanced Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Radiation Therapy, Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT), Proton Beam Therapy & Neutron Beam Therapy) and Internal Radiation Therapy Or Brachytherap) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms global market is estimated to reach over USD 43.96 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.

One medical discipline that uses radiation to treat cancer is radiation oncology. The machines are tested daily, monthly, and annually using the phantoms in quality assurance procedures. Some typical aspects checked during quality assurance with phantoms are beam calibration, dose calibration, treatment planning system, and patient placement. The primary factors anticipated to propel market growth are the rising disease burden of lifestyle-associated disorders such as cardiac failure, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as the increasing demand for precise calibration techniques for efficient diagnostic imaging procedures. With the growing concerns about the need for a formal radiation therapy quality assurance program that enables radiation physicists to improve patient safety and provide better care, advancements in radiation therapy, such as image-guided and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, are urgently required in developing nations. The development of more effective methods for error reduction and process analysis, such as failure mode for dose mistakes and effect analysis, are currently the main priorities for many medical technology businesses.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The increase in cancer incidence worldwide is the main factor driving the market for radiation treatment quality assurance phantoms. This market will experience growth throughout the projected period thanks to radiation therapy, which has become one of the most efficient treatments for many types of cancer. The radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is anticipated to increase as imaging techniques are used more frequently in the healthcare industry. The market is predicted to rise significantly with the increased prevalence of numerous chronic illnesses, such as cancer, TB, and HIV. Additionally, medical imaging is a crucial component of the healthcare sector because almost all diagnoses and treatments depend on imaging techniques' data.

Challenges:

However, as a clinical modality, radiation, high standards can only be attained and upheld by full-time professionals. Thus, it is anticipated that a lack of technical know-how and a scarcity of skilled workers will hinder the introduction of modern radiation. With a lack of qualified and trained people, many cancer patients are denied access to adequate and cutting-edge radiotherapy techniques. The market for radiation treatment quality assurance phantoms is confronted with several problems, including greater end-user knowledge of safety and reliability procedures and strict government restrictions, which could somewhat restrain its global demand in the next few years.

Regional Trends:

During the projection period, North America will account for the most significant share of the worldwide market due to rising healthcare costs and the installation of various medical imaging technologies, including CT scanners and MRI devices, in the region. The adoption of medical imaging devices is also anticipated to be impacted by the increased knowledge of medical imaging in nations like the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the market is predicted to rise as healthcare facilities frequently employ diagnostic services. The market in the region is predicted to be driven by an increase in research and development efforts, the availability of more effective & precise cancer treatments, and manufacturer partnerships throughout the forecast period. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience a rapid growth rate. This is mainly caused by the rising prevalence of diseases linked to lifestyle, such as cardiac failure. Additionally, heart failure affects 4.2 million people in China alone. Since these diseases are becoming more common, there is a greater need for early identification, increasing the demand for radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms. An increase is also helping the market in the Asia Pacific area in the number of qualified workers, increased demand for innovative diagnostic goods, and expanding medical tourism in the region's developing countries.

Recent Developments:

• In November 2020, QRM GmbH and PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement. From January 1, 2021, PTW will be the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms. Following PTW's acquisition of a controlling stake in QRM GmbH earlier this year and tight collaboration in the development of PTW's new modular phantom platform Ruby, the two businesses have now moved their relationship to the next level.

• In October 2020, the Netherlands Cancer Institute - Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital and PTW Freiburg GmbH signed an agreement to collaborate on developing an advanced EPID-based dosimetry solution for automated patient-specific quality assurance during radiotherapy treatment.

Segmentation of Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market-

By Technology

• Linear Accelerators

• Cobalt-60

• High-Dose Radiation

• Low-Dose Radiation

By Therapy

• External Radiation Therapy

o Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

o Advanced three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT)

o Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

o Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

o Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

o Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT)

o Proton Beam Therapy

o Neutron Beam Therapy

• Internal Radiation Therapy or Brachytherapy

