Veterinary Imaging Market Recorded Hyper Growth by 2026 | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

Veterinary Imaging Market 2026

Technological advancements in imaging equipment, wide availability of equipment in veterinary hospitals, & launch of portable battery charge imaging equipment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary imaging market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. Due to increase in orthopedic diseases and availability of advanced imaging systems to diagnose orthopedic diseases in animals are the major drivers for orthopedics and traumatology segment.

The veterinary imaging market size is classified as companion animals, large animals, and others. Currently, the small companion animal segment is the major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

The instrument segment is the major revenue contributor and is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period as these devices play a significant role in veterinary imaging. Technological advancements in imaging equipment, wide availability of equipment in veterinary hospitals, and launch of portable battery charge imaging equipment are some of the major factors driving the demand for pet imaging systems driving the market growth.

The veterinary imaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as increase in animal health expenditure, increase in pet insurance purchases and increase in adoption of companion animals and availability of portable imaging systems are majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing incidence of various types of animal diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, heart diseases, etc. is driving the growth of the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Agfa- Gevaert N.V.,

• Esaote SpA,

• Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.),

• General Electric (GE Healthcare),

• IMV Technologies group, (IMV imaging),

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.,

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.,

• MinXray, Inc.,

• Siemens AG,

• Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).

