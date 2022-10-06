Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2022 at approximately 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Water Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION FOR ACCUSED #1:

1.           Impeding Public Officer

2.           Attempting to Elude

3.           Accessory After the Fact

4.           Negligent Operation

VIOLATION FOR ACCUSED #2:

1.           Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

2.           Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

3.           Reckless Endangerment 

 

ACCUSED #1: Shannon Wrabel                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

 

ACCUSED #2/ ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE: Daniel Peters

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Michael Whitcomb

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull out. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in an aggressive and negligent manner with Peters in the vehicle.

 

Troopers then approached the second parked vehicle and met with the operator, who was identified as Michael Whitcomb. Through further investigation, probable cause was developed that Peters, just prior to law enforcement arrival, had committed the offense of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon against Whitcomb, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment.

 

On 10/05/2022, Troopers located Wrabel and subsequently took her into custody without incident. Wrabel was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility on an arrest warrant that resulted from the above listed incident.

 

The Vermont State Police requests public assistance in attempts to locate Daniel Peters. Peters is believed to be armed and dangerous; if spotted or located do not approach and instead call police. Peters is 6’1” in height, approximately 220lbs, has a short, trimmed beard, brown hair and has tattoo sleeves on both arms. A photograph of Peters is included with this release.

 

Anyone with information on Peters’ location is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

COURT ACTION FOR ACCUSED #1: Y              

COURT: Orleans County – CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF    

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

