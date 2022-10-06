Blood Market Size, Latest Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities over 2020-2027

Blood market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood market generated $7.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios. Surge in plasma and blood donations across the globeand growing advancement in blood screening and blood transfusion instruments drive the growth of the global blood market.However,high cost associated with advanced blood collection deviceshinders the market growth. On the other hand,rise in demand for blood plasma to treat the COVID-19 patients creates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories,CSL Limited (CSL Behring),Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols International SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc.,Haemonetics Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• There has been cancellation of blood drives amid lockdown and implementation of social distancing rules has decreased the number of blood donors across the globe.

• Governments have been appealing patients recovered from the Covid-19 to donate their plasma for infected patients.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global blood market based onproduct, end-user,and region.

Based on product, the white blood collection and processing segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the source plasma collection segment isestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on enduser, the blood and blood component bank segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-thirdof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting for aroundtwo-fifthsof the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

