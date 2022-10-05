Manchin, Capito Announce $2.4 Million For Land And Water Conservation Fund Projects In West Virginia

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million to fund recreation and restoration projects in state and local parks across West Virginia. This funding was secured when Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act was enacted in 2020, which made permanent full and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

“Investing in our state and local parks is critical to supporting West Virginia’s strong and growing outdoor recreation economy and strengthening our local communities. LWCF funds have benefited communities and people across the Mountain State, and I am proud to have led my colleagues in passing my bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 to provide full and permanent funding for the LWCF. This significant investment in our precious public lands and parks will help to improve, preserve and protect recreational spaces for generations to come, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment,” said Chairman Manchin.

“West Virginia is recognized across the country for our beautiful landscape and recreation opportunities, which is why it continues to be important that we invest in our state parks and forests, increasing access for both our residents and tourists,” Senator Capito said. “I was proud to support the Great American Outdoors Act, and advocate for a provision important to West Virginia that boosts our outdoor tourism economy. I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on our pools, parks, and trails across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: