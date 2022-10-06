RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Office Market Analyst/Abatement Program Manager

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development is seeking an Office Market Analyst/Abatement Program Manager to serve as its in-house office market expert. The Office Market Analyst/Abatement Program Manager will be responsible for monitoring the state of the District’s office market, providing regular reports, and administering a new tax abatement focused on encouraging new residential development in the District’s central business district, including through office-to-residential conversions.

