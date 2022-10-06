MRI Systems Market Size 2030 Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies

MRI systems market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI Systems Market Size was valued at $5,772.48 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,450.98 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. MRI is a diagnostic technique that makes use of nuclear magnetic resonance of atoms within the body generated by use of radio waves to provide detailed information about structures of internal body parts, such as minor damages to ligaments, tendons, and muscles that cannot be seen with the X-ray, ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT) scan. An MRI scan is a method of obtaining images of interiors of humans and animals.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

MRI system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Carestream Health, Shimadzu Corp, Hologic, Barco and Nordion Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for MRI systems increased drastically due to rise in requirement from hospitals and clinics.

• However, the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain created a supply-demand gap.

Based on architecture type, the closed MRI segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the open MRI segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of field strength, the high field segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. However, the medium field segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

