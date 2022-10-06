Cosmo Industries Day Program Celebrates Renovation In Saskatoon

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 5, 2022

Today, Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood MLA Lisa Lambert, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and day program participants in Saskatoon to celebrate the renovation of a Cosmopolitan Industries day program building.

The Ministry of Social Services provided $100,000 in capital funding to renovate their building to improve the accessibility and function of the day program space.

"Ensuring the space is accessible is important so all participants can take part in Cosmo's excellent programming," Lambert said. "Day programming plays a valuable role in creating inclusive communities throughout our province. I'd like to thank Cosmo for the work they do in Saskatoon in supporting people with intellectual disabilities."

Cosmo Industries is a community-based organization that has been supporting people with disabilities since 1971. They support almost 400 people with intellectual and related disabilities in Saskatoon and area through their day programming.

"We are so proud of the programs that we offer our program participants who have chosen Cosmo, made possible by a team of dedicated and qualified staff who are passionate about the work they do," Cosmo Industries Executive Director Sharlene Duquette said. "To be able to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of so many in a renovated, more functional space that we all are proud to work in is a dream come true! This was made possible by the Ministry of Social Services, Maunders McNeil Foundation and our Board. We just cannot thank them enough."

This day program renovation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating opportunities for inclusion.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information about Cosmo Industries, visit cosmoindustries.com.

