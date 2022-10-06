Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,189 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Leads Canada in Export Growth

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 5, 2022

Saskatchewan's economy remains strong, with Statistics Canada reporting today that merchandise exports increased by 54.7 per cent in August 2022 compared to August 2021, ranking first among the provinces. 

"Today, in a world where energy and food security are a leading concern, Saskatchewan is confidently playing its part as a critical, indispensable supplier of food, fuel, fertilizer and technology," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These latest merchandise export numbers show that exports remain a crucial part of Saskatchewan's current and future economic strength." 

54.7 % Increase in Merchandise Exports

In the first eight months of 2022, Saskatchewan's merchandise exports increased by 44.3 per cent, the second highest increase among the provinces. The value of exports in August was $4.51 billion. 

Metal ores, non-metallic minerals and energy products led the year-over-year export growth, with increases of 174.1 per cent and 55.3 per cent respectively. 

Recently, Saskatchewan has led the nation in several other key economic indicators, including investment in building construction, which jumped by 81.8 per cent between July 2021 and July 2022, and wholesale trade growth, which jumped 72 per cent in July 2022 compared to July 2021.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kali McDonald
Trade and Export Development
Regina
Phone: 306-519-5006
Email: kali.mcdonald@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Saskatchewan Leads Canada in Export Growth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.