Lateral Flow Assay Market Size, Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects 2030

Lateral flow assays market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lateral flow assays market was valued at $8,351.30 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $13,352.90 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.70% from 2021 to 2030. Lateral flow assays, also referred to as lateral flow immunechromatographic assays, are cellulose-based technique used to detect presence of a target analyte in a sample without the need for specialized and costly equipment and highly skilled healthcare professionals for their operation, which has gained significant traction in homecare settings, therefore, propels the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Dickinson and Company

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Since LFA test kits come with the potential to detect both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, huge number of lateral flow assay-based tests are being conducted. This factor has boosted the market growth in more than one way.

• There are also many healthcare companies that are developing lateral flow assay devices to detect patient antibodies (IgG and IgM) or COVID-19 viral antigens in blood samples using nasal fluid swabs, saliva samples, or finger pricks.

By technique, the sandwich assay segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global lateral flow assays market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide applications of these assays in clinical testing and the advantages associated with the use of these assays, such as higher sensitivity and specificity for larger analytes.

By product, the kits and reagents segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global lateral flow assays market. This is because Covid-19 has impacted positively on the kits & reagents sector. Many laboratories, universities, and companies around the world have now been competing to develop and produce critically needed test kits with a full sway. Simultaneously, the lateral flow readers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global lateral flow assays market. Increased mortality rate associated with HIV/AIDS in the region and rise in incidence of various infectious diseases such as lyme disease, COVID-19, and tuberculosis drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

