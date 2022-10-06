Siam Paragon Stages Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 #BIFW2022
Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 showcased creative power of 15 top-notch Thai fashion houses and new generation designers.BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siam Paragon, a ‘World Class Fashion Destination,’ has initiated “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week” a major fashion week which has long been a key driving force of the Thai fashion industry. And this year “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022” or BIFW2022 showcased creative power of 15 top-notch Thai fashion houses and new generation designers. The BIFW has been Siam Paragon’s continual key mission to promote and drive Thai fashion to international levels. Simultaneously, this strategically aligns with the Thai government’s strategy to empower the Thai fashion industry since fashion is one of the most influential soft power that stimulates economic growth. BIFW2022 took place from 21-25 September 2022 at Siam Paragon.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head - Siam Paragon Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said “BIFW2022 is a world-class fashion event that has been a driving force of the Thai fashion industry. It is an important platform for Thai designers to showcase their potential to the world. As we have our strong faith and confidence in the creative power of our Thai designers, Siam Paragon has always been dedicated and committed to promoting and driving Thai fashion to international levels. This year, BIFW2022 continued the success of the Thai fashion industry and to ensure it continues to be stronger and flourishes on a global level.
For five days in a row, BIFW2022 showcased the latest collections from top-notch Thai brands and new generation designers, with a total of up to 15 shows: Absolute Siam presented by ZEPETO: Sculpture Studio x Waterandother x Fill in the Bag, ASAVA, FLYNOW, FRI27NOV., GREYHOUND ORIGINAL, ISSUE presented by TAT, KLOSET, LEISURE PROJECTS, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports, POEM Presented by Purra, TandT, VATANIKA presented by Lexus, VICKTEERUT and VVON SUGUNNASIL. Each brand unveiled its latest collection on the grand, featuring top models and celebrities throughout the fashion week.
In addition, BIFW2022 is focusing on connecting and creating a seamless fashion experience that connects the real world and the virtual world through the ONESIAM SuperApp. This app allows fashionistas to access “BIFW Online Pop Up Store: Shop Off the Runway” which is an online fashion pop-up bringing the collections straight from the runway for fashionistas to conveniently grab their favorite items. At the same time, fashion enthusiasts from all around the world can experience fashion week in the world of Metaverse through a collaboration with Digital Fashion Week and NXTinteractive, Singapore. In addition, ONESIAM and ZEPETO, a virtual world platform with over 300 million users worldwide, featured the winning design selected from ZEPETO which was created into a physical outfit to showcase on the BIFW2022 runway and celebrities also join the fashion vibe in the virtual world meet-and-greet on the ZEPETO platform.
The BIFW2022 is a collaboration between public and private sectors including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Lexus, Seiko, Purra, Tiktok, Harper's Bazaar, Digital Fashion Week Singapore, ZEPETO, Davines and M. A.C Cosmetics.
