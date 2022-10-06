Manchin, Capito Announce $2.4 Million for Land and Water Conservation Fund Projects in West Virginia

Charleston,
WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
announced the National Park Service (NPS) will
invest $2,443,919 million to fund recreation and restoration
projects in state and local parks across West Virginia. This funding was
secured when Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act was enacted in 2020, which made permanent full
and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water
Conservation Fund (LWCF).
“Investing
in our state and local parks is critical to supporting West Virginia’s strong
and growing outdoor recreation economy and strengthening our local communities.
LWCF funds have benefited communities and people across the Mountain State, and
I am proud to have led my colleagues in passing my bipartisan Great
American Outdoors Act in 2020 to provide full and permanent
funding for the LWCF. This significant investment in our precious public lands
and parks will help to improve, preserve and protect recreational spaces for
generations to come, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this
investment,” said Chairman Manchin.
“West
Virginia is recognized across the country for our beautiful landscape and
recreation opportunities, which is why it continues to be important that we
invest in our state parks and forests, increasing access for both our residents
and tourists,” Senator Capito said. “I was proud to support theGreat American Outdoors Act, and
advocate for a provision important to West Virginia that boosts our outdoor
tourism economy. I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on
our pools, parks, and trails across West Virginia.”
Individual awards listed below:
$900,000 – Mannington
Hough Park Pool Replacement, Mannington
$750,000
– Canaan
Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements, South Charleston
$668,117 – Southwood
Park Pool Enhancement, Parkersburg
$71,500
– Myles
Stadium Renovations, Phase II, Pennsboro
$54,302 – Paw
Paw Municipal Park Improvements, Paw Paw
