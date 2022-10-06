Domain Therapeutics to present new data on its EP4R and CCR8 antagonists at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Domain Therapeutics to present new data on its EP4R and CCR8 antagonists

Strasbourg, France – Montreal, Canada, October 6, 2022 – Domain Therapeutics (“Domain” or “the Company”), a drug discovery and development company focused on G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) in immuno-oncology, will present data on its proprietary GPCR programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (STIC) Annual Meeting, taking place on 8-12 November 2022 in Boston, US.

Domain will present two posters on its oral small molecule EP4R antagonist, DT-9081. The first poster will highlight preclinical data illustrating the synergy of DT-9081 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in different cancer models. The second poster will focus on the clinical trial design for the upcoming Phase I clinical study, which is expected to start before the end of the year.

Domain will also present a poster on its CCR8 depleting-antibody program illustrating key differentiating properties of its patent-protected proprietary series of antibodies targeting CCR8. It’s known that this GPCR is specifically expressed on tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells, a highly immuno-suppressive cell population driving tumor progression. This target is currently attracting significant interest for the development of novel game-changing immunotherapies.

Dr. Stephan Schann, VP Research at Domain Therapeutics, commented: “The data to be presented will highlight the potential of our proprietary GPCR programs as attractive immuno-oncology drug candidates. We look forward to presenting these exciting new findings which will demonstrate the potential advantages of our drug candidates, whilst positioning Domain Therapeutics as key player in the field of immunotherapies.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: DT-9081, a selective EP4 receptor antagonist which synergizes with immune checkpoint inhibitors to induce complete responses in syngeneic murine cancer models

Abstract number: #814

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022 9:00am – 9:00pm

Title: First in human phase I trial of DT-9081, a selective EP4 receptor antagonist in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors

Abstract number: #741

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022 9:00am – 9:00pm

Title: Beyond CCR8: key epitopes targeting dynamic CCR8 conformational states and a diversity of monoclonal antibodies to modulate the tumor microenvironment for the treatment of cancers

Abstract number: #1393

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022 9:00am – 9:00pm

About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, focuses on the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), one of the most important drug target classes. The Company develops high-value drug candidates to address GPCR-mediated immunosuppression in immuno-oncology and raised €39m in early 2022.

www.domaintherapeutics.com