Blockchain on the Beach Barbados to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean at the University of West Indies Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados, Oct 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockchain on the Beach, an educational gathering exploring blockchain technology, is partnering with the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Bermuda's Ministry of Economy and Labour, Sandy Lane Trust, and Thirty Global LiveStream Partners including the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship to launch Krypto for Kids Caribbean October 8 in an oceanside conference geared toward young people and highlighting financial literacy and emerging technologies.

The event will also feature the launch of the SHEQONOMI Global Blockchain Scholars Program. SHEQONOMI, a global multi-platform podcast listening app built by women powered by girls, is the main producer of Blockchain on the Beach Barbados and Krypto For Kids Caribbean. This week, they will be selecting 50 young leaders from secondary schools across Barbados and various departments across UWI to join our in-person event along with many more curious minds joining virtually. Live attendees will be joined via livestream to schools across Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua, Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Iceland, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the United States and other participating nations to learn about cryptocurrency, blockchain mining, art and music NFTs, and more. To join in person or LIVESTREAM: PLEASE REGISTER (https://form.typeform.com/to/d1fr4gOi).

The full-day invitation-only program will welcome 100 attendees in person and is encouraging interested parents, teachers, those curious about blockchain to participate in Barbados. Anyone interested is also invited to join the event virtually. Global partners include Jaime Leverton from HUT8 Mining, Sanjeev Birari from Realto Group, Aaron Hunte from RAMI Global, Maxim Sindall from Altura, Danish Choudhary from FMFW, Coral Wells from ConnecTech Coding, along with local MetaVerse and NFT experts from Barbados including Zoe Osbourne, Xavier Jhon-Claire, and Haleek. Shontelle Layne, SHEQONOMI Barbados and Krypto for Kids Caribbean Co-Chair will be sharing her expertise with Music NFTs and a new initiative we will be announcing in collaboration with the National Cultural Foundation Barbados.

"May this be the beginning of greater connectivity and collaboration from brilliant minds across oceans where we will have new leaders driving the new economic narrative of racial and economic justice," said SHEQONOMI and Krypto for Kids Founder Anu Bhardwaj.

Speakers from the Caribbean, the United States, Canada, and across Latin America will join the event to share their expertise on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 and share the emerging technology with a new generation of digital leaders. For more information and to register, nominate a Scholar or attend for free via LIVESTREAM, Please visit www.blockchainonthebeach.com.

About SHEQONOMI

SHEQONOMI is the world's first podcast listening app on Android, iOS, KaiOS, and Reliance Jio built by women on low-cost mobile devices and powered by girls targeting the bottom billion. Through live, livestream, and hybrid events such as Amplifying Her Voice, Blockchain on the Beach, and Krypto for Kids; we bring the world closer to both financial inclusion and financial literacy. Started on February 2, 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic with generous support from the Islamic Development Bank, Reliance Jio, KaiOS, the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, other leading global nonprofits, and multinational corporations; SHEQONOMI is in an enviable position to shape global discourse and work with the best and brightest minds who will be guiding and shaping the new digital economy.

About Krypto for Kids Caribbean

Participation will be free of charge for those selected candidates that demonstrate the highest promise and potential. We will be livestreaming our event for all who wish to participate virtually so no child is left behind; adults who wish to learn are also welcome to join. Recorded sessions will be available once the event has concluded.

This will be the first time Krypto for Kids has gathered since our official launch in November 2018 in Laguna Beach, California; our debut at the United Nations at the Blockchain for Impact Summit in June 2019; and the World Economic Summit in January 2020. We will be expanding our reach in Bermuda and Miami this fall and plan to present again at the World Economic Forum in January 2023.

Source: SHEQONOMI

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.