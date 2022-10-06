Bala Web 3 Studio Is Now Divided Into Three Legs

Bala has announced that their Web 3 Gaming platform will now be divided into three legs

Bala has announced that their Web 3 Gaming platform will now be divided into three legs. These three parts include a launchpad, guild, and software. This change will allow the company to focus on different aspects of the gaming industry and provide better products and services for its users. Bala is committed to creating a safe and fair environment for gamers all over the world. “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our services and provide the best possible experience for our users, especially those that are being onboarded to crypto through our platform," said Veronica of Bala. "Our goal is to create a gaming ecosystem that is fair, safe, and fun for everyone."

Bala is a Web3 project that is now divided into three separate legs: Launchpad, Guild, and Software. The Launchpad leg of the project helps game developers get their projects off the ground by providing custom web3 marketing services and data-driven game testing solutions to help them validate their game concepts. The Guild leg of the project is focused on helping shape the future of the metaverse as an inclusive space while also sharing profits from in-game asset rentals with scholars. Finally, the Tooling leg of the project, Pl4y focuses on building tools around videogames that will onboard the next ten million people into crypto. Of these three legs, Pl4y seems the most interesting and innovative because it focuses on software development for blockchain games. This will be essential for the mass adoption of cryptocurrency games. Their development tools will help create an ecosystem around these games that will make them more user-friendly and accessible to newcomers. To achieve success, Bala needs to continue to innovate and create new ways to onboard people into crypto gaming.

Bala is a Web3 Studio Building experiences for the next generation of gamers, powered by the blockchain. The company started by creating one of the first Spanish Speaking crypto gaming guilds that ever existed. They are now a Web3 Studio that helps games get to know their users better with software and data solutions while helping players make the most out of their in-game assets. Their Web3 Gaming Toolkit for consolidated videogames, Pl4y, aims to deliver price alerts on various marketplaces, serve as player performance tracker, and a solution for guild management. The company has a long-term vision of uniting all major tools and resources for the benefit of game developers, players, and content creators.

