Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Will Hit $25.4 Billion by 2027

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Growth

Growing application as an alternative to fossil fuel & rise in demand for sustainable power source drive the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Growing application as an alternative to fossil fuel and rise in demand for sustainable power source drive the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market. On the other hand, high capital cost is expected to curb the growth to some extent. However, robust investment and government support are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10943

The global market was segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, it is segmented into liquid, solid, and gas. Based on product type, the gas segment held the highest market share with nearly three-fourths of the global hydrogen energy storage market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. However, the solid segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.20% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the transportation segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global hydrogen energy storage market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. Increase in demand for sustainable fuel power with reduced emission fuels the segment growth. The stationary segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period. This is due to growing emphasis on de-carbonization and sustainable power solutions.

Based on product type, the gas segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global hydrogen energy storage market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. Huge demand from the transportation sector and low storage cost of compressed hydrogen propels the segment growth. The solid segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 9.20% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive and transport sectors.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global hydrogen energy storage market, owing to the impact of productivity improvements in the province. The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are adopting various foreign equipment; thus, improving the production efficiency. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would generate the fastest CAGR of 8.60% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in number of trade fairs and exhibitions that are promoting new technologies in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10943

Key players in the hydrogen energy storage industry-

Air Products and Chemicals

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics,Hexagon Composites

ITM Power

Linde

Nel Hydrogen

Air Liquide (France)

Plug Power

Worthington Industries

Covid-19 scenario-

Termination of shipments, project suspensions, and travel bans across the world slowed down the hydrogen energy storage market growth during the starting phase of the lockdown.

However, modification of energy investment tax structures and robust financial provision from the local and state governments would aid the growth of the market.

Request Customization [“COVID-19 impact”]: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10943?reqfor=covid

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

