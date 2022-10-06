Biolog-id Announces Deployment of its Value-Chain-Optimization Solution at We Are Blood, a Major Blood Center Serving Central Texas

The deployed solution will provide digital visibility and improved control over multiple points of the value-chain for blood products

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id announced today that it will deploy its value-chain-optimization solution at We Are Blood, an Austin-based nonprofit blood center that serves Central Texas and is the exclusive provider of the community’s blood supply. We Are Blood collects blood donations and serves over 40 hospitals and medical facilities in a 10-county area with a mission to provide and protect the community blood supply.



“We Are Blood seeks and utilizes innovative technology to provide our community’s blood supply and serve Central Texas patients,” said Marian Garrard, President & CEO of We Are Blood. “Working with Biolog-id will further optimize and improve how we fulfill our mission and commitment to Central Texans.”

We Are Blood will adopt the Biolog-id solution to enhance visibility, documentation, and control over multiple stages in the lifecycle of Red Blood Cells (RBCs) and Platelets (PLTs). The installation will cover several PLT incubators, as well as the RBC cold room, to capture data throughout multiple process steps. The implemented solution will create, collect, and consolidate high quality data to improve the availability, affordability, and quality of these life-saving blood products.

“Biolog-id is honored to welcome an innovative center like We Are Blood into the large and growing family of community blood centers that are using our platform,” said Troy Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. “The ability to support such organizations in their challenging and critical mission is the ultimate goal of our technology and our team.”

About We Are Blood

We Are Blood is the nonprofit blood center serving Central Texas and the exclusive provider of the community’s blood supply. Since 1951, We Are Blood has drawn Central Texans together and inspired individuals to make a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need. Today, We Are Blood collects blood donations and serves over 40 hospitals and medical facilities in the 10-county area. We Are Blood’s mission: to provide and protect the community blood supply, to inspire Central Texans to save lives locally, and to always treat everyone they serve like family.

For more information, visit https://weareblood.org, https://www.facebook.com/wearebloodtx/ or https://www.instagram.com/wearebloodtx/.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact health products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder and the Xerys Funds.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Xerys URL: www.xerys.com

Contact: Diane Muller, diane.muller@biolog-id.com