GumGum Breaks the Billion Dollar Mark as Marketers Double Down on Privacy-First, Contextual Approaches

Leading contextual intelligence company announces $1 billion media spend milestone

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announces that it has broken the $1 billion dollar ad spend milestone.



The Contextual Advertising global market is projected to be a $335.1 billion market by 2026 and is a targeting method that is inherently privacy-forward and does not require the use of a consumer’s personal data. Advertisers are now embracing contextual solutions amid global calls for data privacy regulations and are beginning to understand the power of context as a proxy of intent, rather than personal identifiers.

“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone, which we see as a significant moment in our ongoing journey and growth here at GumGum, after championing contextual technology for over a decade,” said GumGum CEO Phil Schraeder. “We know contextual technology is the ultimate universal targeting method for a cookieless age, capable of reaching consumers in the right mindset across current and future environments to drive better business outcomes and increased sales.”

Rather than leveraging third-party cookies that follow consumers around the internet, contextual targeting allows advertisers to meet people in the moment they are in by aligning ads with the context of a digital environment resulting in increased attention, brand recall and consumer action. GumGum is the only independent tech provider to have achieved the Media Rating Council’s (MRC) content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability, demonstrating the advanced sophistication of the proprietary contextual platform and its ability to truly understand the full context of digital environments.

Since GumGum’s founding in 2008, the company has grown to almost 500 employees across 19 markets worldwide including the UK, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Japan. GumGum has been recognized as a lead contextual provider by some of the world’s most impactful brands, working with over 70% of Fortune 100 companies including SAP, Jeep, Canon and Vodafone, and top publishers like Axel Springer, Meredith and Hearst. And even through economic downturns and periods of global upheaval, GumGum’s track record points to the potential for sustained growth with an 88% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since inception.

Bolstered by recent partnerships, GumGum is moving aggressively into the gaming and connected TV (CTV) environments in 2023. GumGum is also continuing to enhance its platform capabilities to deliver The Mindset Matrix™ – a digital advertising blueprint that allows brands to reach consumers in the right frame of mind through a powerful combination of advanced contextual targeting, captivating creative ad formats and consumer attention measurement capabilities.

For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com .