State Auditor Blaha Releases 2022 Performance Measurement Program Report - October 5, 2022

Saint Paul, MN – “Government works best when it delivers services effectively and efficiently while still being responsive to citizens,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “The Minnesota Local Performance Measurement Program supports counties and cities in their efforts to continuously improve service delivery and to encourage communication with citizens.”

The program requires participating cities and counties to adopt a standard set of ten performance measures to assist residents, taxpayers, and state and local elected officials to evaluate the efficacy of the services provided. It also measures residents' opinions of those services and assists in program evaluation and resource allocation decisions. Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary.

“A properly implemented program will help local officials by providing the data necessary to identify strengths and challenges in local government programs so that they can improve the quality, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness of services or programs,” added Blaha.

Examples of performance measures adopted by cities and counties include measuring public safety performance by crime rate or response time by law enforcement. Or in the case of public health, measuring the quality of the water supply. Some measure the cost effectiveness of social services like child support programs. Other municipalities measure public works on the timeliness and quality of snow plowing on city and county roads.

In 2022, 38 cities (4%) and 28 counties (32%) were certified by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to the Minnesota Department of Revenue to receive additional aid payments for participation in the Performance Measurement Program. This was an increase of one city from 2021. Since 2011, the program has paid out an average of $450,000 per year to local governments.

A county or city that elects to participate in the Performance Measurement Program is eligible for a reimbursement of $0.14 per capita, not to exceed $25,000.

Detailed information on how local governments can participate in the Performance Measurement Program can be found on the OSA website.

The full reports can be accessed on the OSA website.