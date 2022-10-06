RE: 1032 US RTE 2/Miner Rd - Moretown
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
***** UPDATE *****
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
1032 US Rte. 2 near the Miner Rd in Moretown is currently open to one lane of traffic currently due to a TT unit crash.
Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is unknown at this time. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
1032 US Rte. 2 near the Miner Rd in Moretown is currently closed due to a TT unit crash.
Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is expected to last for one hour at least. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.