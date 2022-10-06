RE: 1032 US RTE 2/Miner Rd - Moretown

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

***** UPDATE *****

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

1032 US Rte. 2 near the Miner Rd in Moretown is currently open to one lane of traffic currently due to a TT unit crash.

Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is unknown at this time. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

