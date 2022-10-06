Submit Release
Duck Creek Technologies Recognized as a Best Place to Work in India by AmbitionBox

/EIN News/ -- Mumbai, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, has earned recognition from AmbitionBox, an online platform that offers insights and data into company cultures, for leading the way in providing the best career experience. Duck Creek was ranked #1 in Internet/Product Industry (Small Category) for the second year in a row. The AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India 2022 honors are India’s largest annual employee choice awards and truly reflect where people in India want to work based on employee reviews and ratings.

Duck Creek is headquartered in the United States and operates globally with nearly 750 individuals across India who lend their dedication and expertise amongst an array of different technical, engineering and professional functions. These awards showcase Duck Creek's world-class work culture and organizational environment, which is solidified by its people-focused and remote-first mindset. As a global insurtech, Duck Creek is committed to fostering an award-winning global culture that values and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion at its core. The various employee resource groups (ERGs), inaugural employee experience council, bountiful learning and development (L&D) courses, and recognition and rewards programs keep employees motivated to support one another and enable customers to innovate across the insurance industry.

“Duck Creek is honored to be recognized as a top workplace by our employees who live and work in India,” says Shrikant Maniar, Managing Director, India. “Our employees and their professional and personal development and experiences are critical to our success. We are dedicated to empowering our Ducks and cultivating a workplace environment and global culture that drives our company’s mission ‘to empower insurers to reimagine the future of insurance.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.


