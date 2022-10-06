New Johnsonville Man Indicted, Arrested in Connection to 2021 Homicide

HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide.

On November 19, 2021, at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matthew Stowe, TBI special agents joined the investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman, shortly after authorities found her body at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County. During the investigation, authorities determined the homicide occurred in Henderson County, and, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, continued to investigate, subsequently developing information leading to Gabriel Seth Box (DOB 2-6-2001) as the person responsible for the crime.

On Tuesday, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Box with one count of Premeditated First Degree Murder, one count of Theft, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Box today in Gulf Shores, Alabama. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Baldwin County, Alabama Jail, without bond, pending extradition to Tennessee.

