PERUVIAN CENTRAL BANK (BCRP) EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF OCHO SUR INVESTMENT IN UCAYALI

BCRP officers visited Ocho Sur Operations in Ucayali Central Bank officers at Ocho Sur's renewable power plant in Ucayali

BCR officials congratulated to Ocho Sur for the way in which it has been operating in the region and the positive impact in the welfare of the people.

Since 2016, when Ocho Sur was formed, it has been fully committed to the development of formal, sustainable, non-deforesting economic activities that bring benefits to the people of the region” — Michael Spoor - CEO

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Officials from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP), an autonomous entity that administers the country's monetary policy, gathered last week in the city of Pucallpa, Ucayali, to present the country's Inflation and Financial Stability Report.Within the framework of this meeting and as part of its work to report on productive activities at the Ucayali level, a commission of the BCRP visited and learned about the facilities and operations of Ocho Sur, the largest company in the region dedicated to the sustainable production of palm oil.After the visit, Mario López Rojas, head of the department of economic studies of the BCR - subsidiary Iquitos, highlighted the importance of an economic investment such as the one carried out by this palm company in this region of the central jungle."This investment, which employs more than two thousand people, has placed Ucayali in 2021 as the main producer of oil palm and crude palm oil, and also in the export sector, which allows to have greater income to the region and above all more employment," said López Rojas.Since 2016, when Ocho Sur was formed, it has been fully committed to the development of formal, sustainable, non-deforesting economic activities that bring benefits to the people of the region. “If we are going to ask the small farmers and people of this important region to help participate in the solution to the global threat of climate change, a problem that was created outside this region, then it is incumbent on us to bring them long-term, sustainable opportunities to improve their incomes and wellbeing while they help us solve a problem that they did not create.” notes Michael Spoor, the company’s CEO. “We encourage others to focus their impact investments on activities that offer economically rewarding alternatives to the more destructive, illegal and informal options that exist in a place like Ucayali.”"In economics, the main engine of growth is private investment because without it no employment is generated, nor does it generate revenue, which is what allows the famous redistribution of wealth," López Rojas said.Finally, the BCR officials congratulated Ocho Sur for the way in which it has been operating in the region and the positive impacts in the welfare of the people.About Ocho SurOcho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm and palm by-products in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to a responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development. Learn more about Ocho Sur at www.ochosur.com or follow us on our YouTube channel:

Peruvian Central Bank visited Ocho Sur operations in Ucayali