Congratulations from the leaders of foreign countries to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - On the occasion of the birthday of His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, heartfelt congratulations are being received from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, leaders of various international and regional organizations, as well as prominent statesmen and public figures.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin reads:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birthday.

You enjoy well-deserved respect among your compatriots and high prestige abroad as a wise and experienced statesman who does a lot to develop his country and protect its interests on the world stage.

As a true friend of Russia, you are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between our states, to building mutually beneficial ties within the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO.

I highly appreciate our good, comradely relations. I will be glad to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.

I sincerely wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, health, prosperity and success in your activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Tajikistan.”

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping stated the following in his congratulatory telegram addressed to the Head of our state:

“Dear Mr. President, dear old friend!

On the occasion of your 70th birthday, let me express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you.

Under your leadership, Mr. President, Tajikistan has opened the path for development, taking into account its national conditions, and has achieved great success in state building. As a friendly neighbor and all-round strategic partner, China is sincerely happy about this.

Sino-Tajik relations always maintain a good momentum of development. Since the beginning of this year, while maintaining close cooperation with you, we have exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest in order to bring China-Tajikistan relations to a new phase.

I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Tajik relations and cherish our good working relationship and close personal friendship. Emphasizing the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I am ready to make joint efforts with you to promote all-round cooperation between China and Tajikistan in various fields for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples."

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reads as follows:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Dear brother!

I am very glad from the bottom of my heart to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of your 70th birthday.

We know you as an outstanding statesman of modern Tajikistan, a great son of your people and a true leader, working with great perseverance for the sake of peace and prosperity of your country.

As a result of your far-sighted and wise policy, the standard of living of the people is growing, the country is achieving significant success in all areas, and the authority of the state is rising in the international arena.

The high-level visits that have taken place in recent years, our active dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and support have brought the strategic partnership to a completely new level - allied relations.

Undoubtedly, thanks to our firm political will and mutual efforts, the multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will continue to develop in all areas in the spirit of eternal friendship, mutual trust and good neighborliness.

Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on an unforgettable day in your life - a glorious anniversary, and wish you good health, family happiness and great success in your responsible state activities, and peace, tranquility and constant progress to the fraternal people of Tajikistan."

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent the following congratulatory telegram:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday.

High professionalism, competence, outstanding energy and wisdom make you a vivid example of a political leader who successfully solves complex state problems.

The confident and dynamic development of the Republic of Tajikistan is inextricably linked with the consistent and balanced policy pursued by you, which allows you to ensure the steady growth of the country's authority in the international arena and the well-being of its people, maintain peace and harmony in society.

I am sincerely grateful for your constructive and interested approach to the development of Belarusian-Tajik relations.

I am convinced that our upcoming meeting in sunny and hospitable Dushanbe will give an additional impetus to the multifaceted strategic cooperation between the two countries in the interests of the fraternal peoples.

With all my heart I wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, good health, well-being and achievement of your goals.”

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended the following congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your 70th birthday!

Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Tajikistan is consistently improving the well-being of citizens and the country's authority in the international arena. At the same time, the ever-increasing role of the Republic of Tajikistan both in the region itself and beyond its borders should be noted.

Turkmenistan pays great attention to interstate relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. We remain committed to further cooperation and support proposals and initiatives to expand and deepen cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. I would like to especially note your personal attention and huge contribution to the development of our friendly relations.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health, family well-being and happiness, and peace, progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your 70th birthday.

Your name is inextricably linked with all the achievements of modern Tajikistan in socio-economic and socio-political development, in strengthening its authority in the international arena. As a true leader of your country, you have earned the sincere respect of millions of compatriots, have become a vivid example of service to the Motherland, and have gained a solid reputation in the international arena.

I am convinced that following your purposeful course, Tajikistan will continue to move forward along the path of progress and comprehensive modernization in all spheres of life, and will conquer new heights in the development of the country and improving the well-being of the people.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have been bound by close ties of friendship and mutual respect for centuries. I am confident that, based on these good traditions, our friendly relations and all-round cooperation will continue to expand and strengthen for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples and countries.

I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan highly appreciates your great personal contribution to the deepening of our interstate relations and attaches great importance to the further strengthening of fruitful, multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

On this remarkable day, I wish you with all my heart, dear Emomali Sharifovich, long life, good health, happiness and new successes in your responsible state activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, stated the following in his congratulatory telegram:

"Peace to your home.

I congratulate you, Your Excellency, on your birthday.

Friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries are at the heart of deep cultural, historical, civilizational and linguistic ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan. We hope that with the continuation of the meeting of the bodies of the two countries and the holding of joint meetings, we will witness new pages of cooperation in order to ensure mutually beneficial interests and strengthen regional security and stability.

I ask the Almighty for health and success to His Excellency, and to the people of Tajikistan for a blessed life and prosperity.”

The congratulatory message of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, notes the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Please accept my most heartfelt congratulations on your 70th anniversary!

I know you as an experienced and energetic politician who has made a huge contribution to the comprehensive, dynamic development of his country, increasing its authority in the international arena. May each of your undertakings on the path to the prosperity of Tajikistan lead to new heights.

Separately, I want to note your significant contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. I am confident that the strategic partnership between our countries, initially built on the values of good neighborliness and mutual understanding, will continue to grow dynamically.

I always remember with warmth all our meetings and conversations with you.

On this festive day, dear Emomali Sharipovich, once again I congratulate you on your birthday, I wish you good health and inexhaustible energy, family well-being, success in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal Tajik people."

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his congratulatory message:

"Mr. President,

Dear friend,

On behalf of the nation and personally on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your 70th birthday.

I express my confidence that our relations with the friendly and fraternal country of Tajikistan, which has historical and cultural ties, will contribute to peace, stability, creating an atmosphere of progress and ensuring economic development in the region, as well as to solidarity between peoples.

In this regard, I express the hope that in the next stages, in close cooperation with you, we will continue to build our mutual future with confidence and determination on the basis of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Your Excellency, and your family members, health, long life, the friendly and fraternal people of Tajikistan - well-being and sustainable stability.”

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his congratulatory telegram:

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes on your 70th birthday!

You deservedly meet this anniversary date in the status of a national leader who has made a historical contribution to the prosperity of Tajikistan, ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth and strengthening the country's authority in the international arena.

You are the founder of the modern Tajik state, an outstanding son of your people. Your merits in ending the civil war in Tajikistan can hardly be overestimated.

I am convinced that by firmly following your strategic course, the Tajik people will continue to confidently follow the path of creative development and reach new heights in building a strong state.

In Kazakhstan, you are known and respected as a reliable friend, actively working in the interests of expanding the Kazakh-Tajik strategic cooperation. I am sure that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted ties between our countries will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the fundamental interests of our peoples.

I wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, good health and further success in your responsible state activities.”

Congratulatory messages continue to be addressed to the Leader of the Nation.