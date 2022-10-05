Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of the Republic of Belarus warmly congratulated the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, expressing his best wishes.

During the conversation, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the enormous contribution of the President of Tajikistan to the establishment of peace and national harmony in the country, ensuring the sustainable development of Tajikistan and strengthening its authority in the international arena.

The heads of state, noting the importance of continuing the Tajik-Belarusian interstate dialogue for further promotion of the entire range of relations between the two countries in the format of a strategic partnership, discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings.

The Presidents of Tajikistan and Belarus also exchanged views on certain issues on the international and regional agenda of mutual interest.