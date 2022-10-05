Submit Release
Telephone conversation with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko.

With sincere wishes of good health and further success in the highest state office, the head of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament cordially congratulated the Leader of the Nation on his birthday.

The head of our state expressed sincere gratitude to Valentina Matviyenko for her attention and warm congratulations.

During the conversation, certain issues of further promotion of the Tajik-Russian multifaceted cooperation were touched upon, including inter-parliamentary ties, which play an important role in strengthening and deepening the relations of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

The head of our state, having confirmed the priority of the consistent development of cooperation relations with Russia, expressed confidence that the Tajik-Russian relations will continue to develop in accordance with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Telephone conversation with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko

