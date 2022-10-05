PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY AND LABOUR (MCIL)

SAMOA, October 5 - SAMOA’S NATIONAL ECOMMERCE STARTEGY AND ROADMAP

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) and partners have initiated the development of the first National Strategy for E-commerce. The Strategy is in line with the Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2021/22 – 2025/26, and the recently endorsed Pacific Regional E-commerce Strategy and Roadmap by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS).

The impacts of COVID-19 across the globe have fuelled the expansion of E-commerce due to lockdowns and confinement measures. This has caused a dramatic increase in global e-commerce with business and consumers moving to online trading is becoming the new norm.

The government of Samoa recognizes the formidable potential of E-commerce in Samoa by producing cross-border trade opportunities and substantial assistance to MSME’s, part of our commercial sector that has significantly impacted from Covid 19.

This E-commerce Strategy and Roadmap will allow considering digital platforms to promote trade of goods and services, boost productivity across the economy, ease the constraints associated with Samoa’s remoteness from major markets and expand the scope for e-commerce, trade in services and entrepreneurialism. The E-commerce Strategy and Roadmap focuses on measures that can be best delivered through collective action, hence the proposed E-commerce Committee will ensure the involvement of all key stakeholders in the implementation of the Strategy.

The collaborative partnership, valuable assistance and support provided by the Government of Australia, regional organizations – the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and consultancy agency Trade-Worthy Ltd and all stakeholders are sincerely acknowledged with gratitude.

Moving forward into the implementation phase will require immense cooperation amongst leaders in both government, non-government agencies and the private sector. The Government of Samoa will ensure mechanisms are in place, at institutional and regulatory levels, to ensure the strategy is adopted and budgeted, that its implementation goes through a rigorous monitoring and evaluation process and is harmonized with collective actions taken at the regional level.

The launching of the Ecommerce Strategy and Roadmap was held in Upolu on 30th September 2022 at Tanoa Tusitala and in Savaii on 4th October 2022 at Amoa Resort.

Group photo – Launch in Savaii