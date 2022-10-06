NSF Invests to Improve Undergraduate STEM Education at Hispanic-Serving Institutions

As the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. National Science Foundation's Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program has awarded 48 grants to Hispanic-serving institutions in Fiscal Year 2022, totaling approximately $27 million to support various projects.

The goals of NSF's HSI program are to enhance the quality of undergraduate science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and to increase the recruitment, retention and graduation rates of students pursuing an associate or bachelor's degree in STEM. Achieving these goals, given the diverse nature and context of the HSIs, requires additional strategies that support building capacity through innovative approaches. Intended outcomes of the HSI program include broadening participation of students who are historically underrepresented in STEM and expanding students' pathways to continued STEM education and integration into the STEM workforce.

The NSF HSI Program has three tracks:

The Planning or Pilot Projects track funds projects up to $500,000 for up to 2 years. This track provides a funding opportunity for institutions that are new to NSF or are primarily undergraduate institutions, including community colleges.

The Implementation and Evaluation Projects track funds projects up to $1 million for up to 3-5 years. This track supports the implementation of evidence-based unit-, department-, or multi-department level activities that will enhance the quality of undergraduate STEM education.

The Institutional Transformation Projects track funds projects up to $3 million for up to 5 years. This track supports institution-wide structural or systemic changes to enhance undergraduate STEM education at the proposing HSI.

The HSI program also supports proposals for conferences addressing critical challenges in undergraduate STEM education and broadening STEM participation.

The FY 2022 awards and recipient institutions are listed below.

TRACK 1: Planning or Pilot Projects

Track 2: Implementation and Evaluation Projects

Track 3: Institutional Transformation Projects

Conference Grants