RSIPF warn communities in Seghe of Bomb Blasting Operation

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting bomb blasting operations at Vaninia area, Seghe in the Western Province.

Officer In-Charge of the EOD team Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The task will be carried out on Thursday 6 October 2022 from 9am to 4pm respectively.”

Officer In-Charge, Inspector Tunuki says, “I kindly call on the communities of Kavokoasa, Seghe Rural Training Centre, Region fishery, Buni, Lebara, Vitsu and Seghe Station to keep out while the operation is in progress.

OIC Tunuki says, “The tasks will be carried on the said date and times only and the mentioned communities are urged to cooperate with the police so that we have this operation safely conducted.”

Inspector Tunuki says, “Explosive remnants from WWII have impacted our livelihood, environment and developments. Let us all work together to suppress this threat by reporting any sightings of any unexploded bombs through Police free toll line 999 or the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or report it to any nearest Police Stations.” 

