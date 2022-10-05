MRD M&E IN GIZO/KOLOMBANGARA CONSTITUENCY ENDED SUCCESSFULLY

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team has successfully completed their monitoring and verification of development projects funded under the Constituency Development (CDF) in Gizo/Kolombangara on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

The monitoring team visited and assessed most of the 2020 and 2021 projects funded under CDF and also interviewed project beneficiaries to get their views on how CDF impacted their lives.

The M&E team kicked off their monitoring in ward 12 visiting the Sausepe, Vao communities, and the surrounding communities in the southern part of Kolombangara island. The team also covered Poitete to the Guhele community in ward 26.

On the 29th of October 2022, the team visited communities in Rigi Cove, Vancouver, Kaza primary and secondary school, Kuzi, Kena, and Ghatere before they traveled on to Gizo.

In Gizo, the M&E team visited constituency-supported projects in the Gizo town area, Titiana, Nusa Baruku, Saerangi, Ngari, and Doma Tuti on the 1st of October 2021.

The team also visited an herbal and thermal therapy Clinic known as Eden National therapy clinic at mile 4 outside of Gizo town. First of its kind clinic to be established in the Western Province. The clinic also received funding from the constituency to help build it.

Gizo/Kolombangara invested most of the CDF funding in housing projects (flagship projects), community projects like water supply, and other individual projects.

Development partnership is evident in Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency. The constituency office work in partnership with communities and individuals to help advance rural development that impacts their lives.

A piggery project in Doma Tuti (Gizo) community also received funding support from CDF.

The constituency office also worked together with Kolombangara Forest Products Ltd (KFPL) by supplying seeds for their constituents engaged in forestry.

The M&E team also held awareness talks in some of the communities. Mainly about the goals and vision of the ministry and what is expected from their MPs and Constituency Offices.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of the MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF-funded projects being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

Relevant data and information collected will support the ministry in its responsibility to assess project status and the impact the fund (CDF) has on the lives of constituents.

Not only is the data collected important, but gathering evidence on the ground by officers that constituencies utilized the funds for their intended purpose is paramount.

CDFs are allocations of public funds provided to Constituencies to support rural development initiatives as per constituency development priorities.

The church building at Iriri Community also received funding under CDF.

According to the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Fund Act 2013 (s.5) ‘funds may be allocated for development purposes to individuals, group income-generating projects, or community projects.

Principal Monitoring Officer and Team leader Gabriel Manetiva highly commended the people of Gizo/Kolombangara for their support and cooperation during the M&E.

“On behalf of MRD and our Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu I would like to thank you for the hospitality and friendship you rendered during the M&E process.

“Without your support and cooperation, the M&E process will not succeed. I also like to thank the Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency Officers for facilitating the smooth run of the M&E program and finally to your Member of Parliament.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Lanelle Oleandra Tanangada is the current Member of Parliament for Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency.

More stories on the impact of CDF in Gizo/Kolombangara will be made available via our official Facebook page and the media.

Inside a room of Eden National therapy clinic, an initiative also funded by Gizo/Kolombangara under the Constituency Development Fund.

Vivian Lodu (R) Director of Eden National Therapy Clinic in Gizo with her sister and senior therapist.

Water is life! A mother in Nusa Baruku community doing her laundry from their new water supply tap funded under CDF program.

Gizo/Kolombagara also invest in Youths and Sports, these are Kolombangara Island football team ready to part take in Western Football Association tournament in Gizo.

MRD Principal Monitoring & Evaluation Gabriel Manetiva (R), Gizo/Kolombangara Constituency Project Officer (second right) with Saeraghi community leaders during M&E.

Iriri community elders and women’s leaders during an awareness in Iriri village.

Fisherman from Titiana returning from his fishing trip, CDF also boost fishermen in Titiana one of their main income to improve their livelihood.

– MRD Press