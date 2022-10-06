Birgo Launches Reiturn.com, A Real Estate Fund Offering with $500 Investment Minimum
SEC Qualifies Birgo to Launch New Real Estate Investment Trust for Everyday InvestorsPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birgo, a real estate investment company with over $270 million in multifamily assets, is proud to announce the launch of Reiturn.com, a Regulation A+ real estate investment trust (REIT) that allows everyday investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio with high quality multifamily real estate assets.
An asset class that has historically been reserved for only the wealthy, Reiturn is a fund that allows everyday people to invest in multiple stable apartment complexes in the heartland of America, including markets such as Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo, NY and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reiturn team strategically identifies and acquires properties with proven occupancy, creating a recession-resistant portfolio. Upon acquisition, the company’s in-house operations team uses proven processes to improve and upgrade the property in order to increase financial performance and tenant satisfaction. Consistent cash flow is produced by collecting rents and managing expenses to generate a positive yield. Investments grow in value over time as mortgage debt is paid down and properties appreciate.
Reiturn’s unique impact-oriented framework seeks to provide superior service to an underserved tenant population while maintaining affordability. Invested capital will directly impact the lives of tenants and communities for the better.
"We are proud to bring this unique new opportunity to investors of all financial means,” said Dan Croce, co-founder and principal of Birgo Capital. “We’ve been working quietly for more than a year to bring access to high quality real estate investments to the masses, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to invite all investors to participate in the rewards of real estate investing alongside us.”
Historically, commercial real estate investments have only been available to the ultra wealthy, and it's why Birgo’s founders have set out to help the average investor by launching Reiturn. Although it's true that a significant amount of Birgo’s investors have chosen to put large amounts into the fund, the minimum investment in Reiturn is only $500, which has leveled the playing field for all.
“This is the investment product that I wished I had when I started investing in real estate over 15 years ago,” said Andrew Reichert, CEO of Birgo. “We’re ecstatic to now bring this highly-desirable product to the masses.”
Birgo’s Reiturn provides a unique and accessible opportunity for everyday investors to introduce stability and diversification to their portfolio. The fund is appropriate for long term investors who want to build a real estate portfolio over a period of several years.
Reiturn is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that is focused on workforce housing in the heartland of America. The REIT is managed by Birgo, a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at www.reiturn.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
