Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market to host Touch-a-Truck event Saturday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5, 2022

CONTACT:

Daniel Johnson, manager
Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
336-605-9157 ext.201; Daniel.Johnson@ncagr.gov

Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
to host Touch-a-Truck event Saturday

COLFAX – The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will host a Touch-a-Truck event Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Event Brite Link or Facebook page or at the event. Visitors should bring their proof-of-purchase with them for admission.

Touch-a-Truck is an educational community event that will provide kids and adults with a hands-on opportunity to see and touch heavy machinery and meet the people who build, protect and serve their communities. A fire engine, crane, dump truck are among the participating vehicles. Touch-a-Truck will have plenty of activities for children of all ages.

The event is sponsored by The National Association of Women in Construction. NAWIC is an organization of women whose core purpose is to enhance the success of women in the construction industry. The local chapter in the Piedmont Triad Area of North Carolina offers networking and opportunities to members and other women in all facets of the construction industry.

For more information about the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market visit https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/triad/index.htm or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

-30-1

 

 

