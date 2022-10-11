Sip & Say Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Website Relaunch
Voted the Best Liquor Store on Long Island for 2022 and nominated for 2023, Sip & Say Craft Wine & Spirits celebrates and relaunches a new eCommerce website!
We’re super excited to be relaunching our website to celebrate our anniversary. At Sip & Say, we pride ourselves on our hand-picked, boutique selection of exceptional wines and spirits...”MERRICK, NEW YORK, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voted the Best Liquor Store on Long Island for 2022 and nominated for 2023, Sip & Say Craft Wine & Spirits is celebrating its fourth anniversary on October 11, 2022, with a brand-new website! The website arrives just in time for the gift-giving season and will showcase a wide range of wines and spirits, many of which can be engraved for free, with a message for personal and corporate gift-giving.
Sip & Say is excited to announce its website relaunch to celebrate its fourth birthday. The revamped website will showcase the best in craft wine and spirits and their engraving services, perfect for gift giving for the holiday season or anytime!
Nothing is more rewarding than giving someone an engraved bottle as a gift, whether a business client, family member or friend. Most importantly, messages engrave for FREE and are often finished on the same day! They are also able to engrave photos and logos onto bottles for a small fee and with only a few days from placing the order to receiving the completed product.
Whether you are a newly engaged couple, a milestone anniversary, a birthday, or a birth announcement, Sip & Say will create the perfect unique gift for you, whatever the occasion or holiday. And, for the person who has everything, add a photo of their dog or cat to a bottle and watch your gift be cherished for a lifetime.
Sip & Say also specializes in corporate gifts all year round! They can add logos and messages to most bottles and ship them out together or to separate recipients, which is perfect for companies with remote employees. Give the gift you can drink this holiday season or thank an employee or client, and showcase your logo forever. Logo bottles are silent salespeople, reminding recipients of you and your company.
Founder of Sip & Say, Adam Schneider, said of the launch: “We’re super excited to be relaunching our website to celebrate our anniversary. At Sip & Say, we pride ourselves on our hand-picked boutique selection of exceptional wines and spirits, which make the perfect gift when you add our free engraving service. Our minimum is always 1, so we can handle single birthday gifts or hundreds of party favors or corporate gifts. Plus, as a Sommelier myself, there is always an expert available to answer questions about our products or our engraving services.”
Life’s too short to drink poorly made-alcohol. Adam at Sip and Say tastes everything sold in the store, so you can be sure that the brands they carry are not filled with artificial flavors or additives. They carry wines ranging from bubbles to whites and reds from all over the world at every price point. In the liquor department, Sip & Say stocks top-shelf spirits, including Bourbon, Irish Whiskey, Single Malt Scotch, Tequila, Vodka, Rum, Brandy, and Gin – not forgetting the excellent selection of craft liqueurs, mixers, and premade cocktails available in cans.
Sip & Say prides itself on hand-picking every bottle of wine and spirit on its shelves to tell a story about the people and the region that makes them. Sip & Say is passionate about earth-friendly techniques, including small-batch, organic, natural, and biodynamic wines and spirits.
About Sip & Say Craft Wine & Spirits: Sip & Say was founded by Adam Schneider in 2018. Adam has worked in the wine and spirits industry since 1999, shortly after he became a Sommelier, so he knows what makes bottles special. Adam’s passion for wine and spirits grew while working throughout New York and Napa, California. Now based in Merrick, New York, Adam is enthusiastic about showcasing wines and spirits that tell a story. Sip & Say aims to take the confusion out of wine and spirits buying and gift giving. Friendly, knowledgeable staff members are always on hand to help. You can visit us in person at 2067 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY, or visit our website https://sipsay.com/; Local delivery and shipping are always available.
