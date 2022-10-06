Six Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized as 2022 World Trademark Review Global Leaders

Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2022 Global Leaders. Now in its fourth edition, WTR Global Leaders draws on market research from WTR 1000 and WTR 300 to identify the "best of the best" in trademark law.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2022 Global Leaders. Now in its fourth edition, WTR Global Leaders draws on market research from WTR 1000 and WTR 300 to identify the "best of the best" in trademark law.

According to the publication, those recognized as WTR Global Leaders not only have noteworthy experience and knowledge in creating, protecting, managing, and enforcing essential brand rights, but also innovate, inspire, and go above and beyond to deliver for their clients. All those recognized as WTR Global Leaders must be ranked in the gold tier of the WTR 1000.

The Greenberg Traurig shareholders recognized as 2022 WTR Global Leaders include:

Stephen R. Baird – Minnesota

– Ed Chansky – Nevada

Joel Feldman – Georgia

Susan L. Heller – California

Marc H. Trachtenberg – Illinois

Mark G. Tratos – Nevada

About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation and counseling legal practices. With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

