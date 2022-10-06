FHU Hosts RAM Dental Clinic, Serves 100+ Area Residents

RAM, FHU's RAM Chapter and a group of campus and community partners organized resources to bring the pop-up clinic to the area.

HENDERSON, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University's Remote Area Medical (RAM®) Chapter made a difference in the lives of approximately 101 individuals by providing services valued at nearly $60,000 during a pop-up dental clinic held Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, 2022, at the National Guard Armory in Henderson.

RAM, FHU's RAM Chapter and a group of campus and community partners organized resources to bring the pop-up clinic to the area.

"The turnout was both a reassurance of my purpose in starting this planning for the clinic and of the need for Remote Area Medical's services in this area," said Cameron Kuhl, an FHU senior business analytics major and former RAM intern.

RAM's mission is to alleviate suffering and leave patients in a better condition, according to Brad Hutchins, RAM clinic coordinator.

"It takes a village to make all of this happen — from determining the type of care the clinic will offer to flying in our RAM volunteers from all over the country," Hutchins said. Saying that dental care is one of the most requested services, he added. "In some cases, patients have gone an extended amount of time without care."

In Henderson, the clinic opened at 6 a.m. Friday. Half of the patients arrived the evening before to wait for the armory's parking lot gates to open at midnight. Each patient received a call ticket, which determined the order in which they were seen.

When FHU junior Elijah Brewer arrived at the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. Friday to volunteer, he noticed about 50 cars.

"It was eye-opening to see how many people needed the clinic," said Brewer, a public relations major. "It's good to make a difference and help people."

Inside the armory several areas were organized to serve patients. In triage, FHU nursing students helped process paperwork and prioritize patient needs. Once processed, patients waited in a large room with 10 stations separated by white tents, clear plastic and tape on the floor. The area was designated for dental students from University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis to provide patient care under the supervision of professionals. Patients received treatment for toothaches, along with cleanings, fillings and extractions during the two-day clinic.

Melanie Nollen of Henderson arrived at 11:30 p.m. the evening before the clinic opened and was 32nd in line. As she sat and waited her turn while reading a book, she felt only gratitude.

"I feel blessed that it's here," said Nolan, unbothered by the sounds of the fans and dental equipment around her. "In my head, it's like I'm at the beach. I'll wait for however long it takes to get my dental work done."

A family member told Vincent Quick of Huntingdon about the clinic. He was No. 26 Friday. He was there to find out if something could be done about his chipped front tooth.

"I only half smile now, and it's a confidence-breaker for sure," he said. Quick passed the time by reading a daily men's Bible. "It's a blessing for them to come and help us. Their hearts are big."

Community partners who supported the clinic include FHU Lion's Pride, FHU through the donated use of the university's shuttle and Laurel Cottage and Paul Gray residence hall to host RAM volunteers. Jacks Creek Church of Christ, United Methodist Church, Stantonville Church of Christ and the Tennessee State Guard also provided services.

Kuhl's wish is that even more people could have been served.

"I hope our community will continue to find ways to alleviate the unattended suffering of others in some way," he said. "At the end of it all, I hope God is praised for what happened over the last few days. A lot of good came to Chester County through this clinic, and I'm humbled to have been a part of it."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

RAM is a major nonprofit provider of free pop-up clinics. Its mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need. RAM delivers free dental, vision and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals. Since RAM was founded in 1985, nearly 183,000 volunteers have treated more than 888,500 individuals and delivered more than $181.5 million worth of free healthcare services.

