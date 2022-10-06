Legal Credit Sweep Expands Their Identity Theft Solutions To More Areas Nationwide

Non-profit consumer credit advocacy organization, Legal Credit Sweep, announces to plans to continue expanding their reach across the United States to help victims of identity theft restore their credit

The team at Legal Credit Sweep is not looking to slow down in the pursuit of helping individuals and families in Illinois and other parts of the country repair, restore, and rebuild their credit using top-notch identity theft solutions. In a related development, the non-profit mission-driven consumer credit advocate has continued to expand its reach to more people nationwide, amid rave reviews from clients.

Identity theft currently ranks among the biggest and commonest challenges faced by Americans. About 42 million Americans were reported to have fallen victim to identity theft, leading to over $52 billion in losses, according to AARP. Several other reports and studies have substantiated the severity and increasing cases of identity theft in the US, shattering the financial standings of millions of people. Unfortunately, many of the available solutions providers charge exorbitantly, making it difficult for victims to get their lives back in order. However, Legal Credit Sweep has been able to change the story for thousands of people in the past 15 years, working within the ambits of the law to remove all alleged fraudulent items and unauthorized purchases from their credit report or risk litigation.

Legal Credit Sweep offers different categories of identity theft prevention and solution resources, including Lawsuit Letters of Removal for all 3 Credit Bureaus, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Identity Theft Affidavit, Notice of Complaints with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Board Certified Credit Consultation, and In-Dept Credit Analysis Access Full Credit Sweep Suite of Services. Other categories of services offered for free by Legal Credit Sweep are Notice of Complaints with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Litigation Notice per FRCA under Section 616 and Section 617 seeking Monetary Damages from all 3 Credit Bureaus, and credit report freezing as required.

The team of board-certified consultants continues to enjoy accolades from clients from all walks of life for giving them an alternative to bankruptcy and easing their access to financial services. “Although the amount was less than $1,000 stolen from me, it damaged my credit and sent me into collections, even if I pay it won't fix my credit. It was cheaper to do a Legal Credit Sweep than pay collections.” - Keith S.

For further information about Legal Credit Sweep and the range of services offered as well as to make tax-deductible donations to the cause, visit - https://legalcreditsweep.org/.

