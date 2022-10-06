SpectrumX Announces the Launch of Its Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser & Beauty Range

SpectrumX are leaders in patented formulations of HOCl

SpectrumX is proud to announce the launch of its new alcohol free hand sanitiser range Spectricept™. The products are designed to provide a safe and effective alternative to traditional alcohol based hand sanitisers.

Continued exposure to alcohol based sanitisers has been shown to cause dryness, irritation, itching, and even cracking and bleeding to skin. In some cases more severe reactions occur including dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis. SpectrumX's new range provides a safe and effective alternative for those looking to avoid these issues.

The products will soon be available through the company's website on a monthly subscription which will also include its beauty range Spectriskin™

Both products are based on HOCL (Hypochlorous acid) formulations which is a natural chemical molecule that is typically created by our white blood cells to fight infections. HOCL functions by attacking bacteria, viruses, fungi, spores and other pathogens immediately on contact. Spectriskin™ has developed the first shielded patent-pending HOCL formulation, strong enough to kill the toughest germs yet gentle enough for all skin types and all ages, including babies

To learn more visit: spectrumx.com/

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a promising biotech firm with a lot of potentials. Investors are interested in the company because of its innovative HOCl treatment, which could become the standard of care for many conditions if clinical trials are successful. However, there is significant risk involved, as clinical trials could fail. For investors considering an investment in SpectrumX, careful consideration is advised.

